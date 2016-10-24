• Occupation: Retired materials manager; current daycare provider

• Notable community and civic involvement: Former Maplewood parks commissioner; many years on ISD622 Citizens Finance Committee until it was abandoned by the district

• Contact: bennie9898@yahoo.com

Why are you running for District 622 School Board?

I plan to encourage the district to talk with taxpayers, something they currently only do when there is a levy pending. My plan: 1) Televise all board meetings. 2) Have all presenters at board meetings submit their presentations, which will be published on the Friday before the meetings. This will allow board members and the public to evaluate proposals and prepare intelligent questions before the meeting and allow taxpayers to ask questions during the board meetings. Currently board members complain that they often have to listen and vote immediately, never having a chance to think things over. This change would allow for many more intelligent questions to be asked and ultimately better decisions to be made.

What are the biggest issues in District 622 for residents living in Woodbury?

The district is going broke, and many of the positive things in the district may go away. We already have $100 million in voter-approved levies, we are asking for $60 million-plus more, and the board admitted that this will not be enough and another levy will be required in a few years. Wow! Out of control!

How do you plan to address these issues if elected?

First, I will donate half of my district income back to benefit the students. Board members only work a few hours per month — they are grossly overpaid. I will not be hurried. I will ask for help directly from the staff. Actively promote taxpayer involvement. Actually spend time wandering around the district talking with the people who actually do the work.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

I understand the power of the group. If I was brilliant and had 100 improvement ideas I know that working together with the 80,000-plus residents and staff, we will generate millions of better ideas.