• Occupation: Center for Diagnostic Imaging: MR safety officer, site safety coordinator, MR quality assurance team lead and mentor

• Notable community and civic involvement: Current 622 School Board member

• Contact: tntauge@gmail.com

Why are you running for District 622 School Board?

I am devoted to education as an educator and advocate. I feel children are the future, and as such, we owe them the responsibility to provide the very best education. I have spent my entire life advocating for education, whether is has been through employment, mentoring and coaching. I love teachable moments, and no where else do you get such great opportunities than in education.

What are the biggest issues in District 622 for residents living in Woodbury?

The district has a levy on the ballot. Without these much-needed funds, critical programs for students and staff could be in jeopardy. We need to find a long-term solution to funding schools that removes the burden from taxpayers.

How do you plan to address these issues if elected?

As a current school board delegate representing several local school districts, we work with local elected representatives to find solutions to local and state education issues. Giving voice to our local issues is vital to gaining support to make changes. Addressing funding through this group is one way to move forward.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

While I love education and all it represents, I hope I've created a little legacy to my devotion to public education. I've worked to bring a greater awareness of public schools, their programs, and their wonderful staff. I started my journey when my daughters began their education. I liked what I saw, and that devotion continues. I have extensive service to our community and schools.