During three candidate forums in October, the candidates' differences have come out and the divides between those in favor of and opposed to the Stillwater Area Public Schools' Building Opportunities to Learn and Discover (BOLD) plan have become apparent.

"The reason that I like BOLD is it's investing in the teaching and learning," challenger Michelle Deziel said Sunday at a forum held at Teddy Bear Park in Stillwater.

BOLD is the best way to address inequities among District 834 schools and a way to promote the district as one cohesive entity, rather than marketing each individual great school, incumbent Amy Burback said. It's clear that there is a lack of agreement that inequity exists, she said before adding: "It's a deep and systematic problem that we have in every school throughout our district."

"BOLD is a falsehood," said incumbent Mike Ptacek, who voted against BOLD in March. "If we close these schools we'll have all this money and we're going to put it into the remaining seven."

BOLD, which passed on a 5-2 vote in March, has drawn a lawsuit to stop the closing of Marine, Oak Park and Withrow elementaries.

St. Croix Valley Gifted and Talented hosted Sunday's forum, which drew almost 50 attendees, and moderators asked questions on a variety of topics written down by the audience Sunday.

The line of questioning at a Stillwater Gazette-run forum Oct. 10 turned conversation squarely onto BOLD and the school closings. The forum began with candidates being asked to state their positions on BOLD, even before candidates' opening statements. Four of the candidates—Burback, Deziel, Jen Pelletier and Robert Craggs—favor BOLD, while the other six are opposed, they said.

Previous District 834 School Board meetings have involved emotional resident, parent and teacher testimony, revealing a school community that is divided on the topic of BOLD, a plan enacted with eyes set on reinvesting $1.2 million elsewhere in the district.

"Woodbury is feeling like it's their fault," challenger Tom DeGree said, alluding to the under-construction Brookview Elementary in Woodbury and a northern part of the district that is distraught about its schools closing at end of the school year.

BOLD would consolidate the three closing schools with neighboring schools to create three same-sized schools, balancing class sizes, addressing capacity challenges at central and northern schools and creating a more sustainable financial future, according to District 834. The three schools that are set to close have low enrollment. But a lawsuit filed in April argues that money from a May 2015 referendum was earmarked for the schools.

Boundary proposals have been drawn for a district without Marine, Oak Park and Withrow elementaries, and a contingency plan is in motion for boundaries should the lawsuit cause the elementaries to remain open.

Challenger Chad Gamradt said he agrees with Ptacek and that building and marketing strong, sustainable programming is the district's best way to grow out of its state of declining enrollment.

"What it takes is parent and community support," challenger Sarah Stivland said.

Stivland said low enrollment would be helped by smaller class sizes and innovative programming.

"Our public schools need to step up their game," she said.

DeGree wants to bring people together, he said, with a combination of equity and choice.

"I want to unify the district," challenger Pelletier said.

Challenger Craggs pushed for effective continuous leadership and consistency.

"That would be at the top of my list," he said.

Craggs said BOLD addresses unbalanced class sizes, lack of support services, and lack of expert help "in terms of math and reading."

Challenger Jerry Clark said he is supportive of more balance across the district, but not in favor of closing schools. He would propose that the differences in school cultures be embraced and he would propose a transit network to get students to the programs that they need, he said.

Challenger Don Hovland didn't attend the Sunday forum due to a previous engagement, but he expressed his dislike for BOLD at the Oct. 10 forum.

The League of Women Voters Stillwater hosts two candidate forums this week. The first was Monday at a Stillwater church, and the next forum will take place Thursday at Marine Village Hall, 121 Judd St. in Marine on the St. Croix.

Candidates have also talked about stabilizing the district's finances, offering inclusive curriculum, the need to hire more teachers of color, standardized testing and Common Core curriculum, choice programming, enhancing special education, engaging the community, English as a second language, moving the Gifted And Talented Education (GATE) program to the middle school, and transitioning from junior highs to a middle schools.

Lots of changes are happening in District 834.

"We need to be very mindful of informing parents, students, teachers and the broader community," Clark said.

Several candidates said the transition away from junior high is going too fast, DeGree and Ptacek among them.

In 2017-18 Stillwater Area High School will include ninth-graders, the middle schools will be for grades 6-8 and elementaries K-5 with room for pre-kindergarten programs.

Gamradt said it's "probably the better model," adding that the challenge is to focus on students.

"Next year is going to be a crazy year," Stivland said.

She and Pelletier are parent representatives on a transition team for the middle schools. The group is brainstorming ways to create "academies" within a large high school to group classrooms and familiarize smaller groups of students with each other, Stivland said. They are also aiming for programs that encourage upperclassmen to guide underclassmen. Half of the high school will be new to high school next school year, Stivland said.

Still the benefits of a large amount of change are apparent, Craggs said. For example, ninth-graders won't be taking buses from the middle school to the high school for electives anymore.

Pelletier would love to see the changes rolled out slowly, but "I don't think that's realistic," she said. "It's an aggressive schedule. The whole point is to make that ninth-grade experience smaller for the kids. Everyone is putting their best into it."

Burback said the district has a long tradition of "shrinking our high school."

Ptacek suggested the district "make sure kids don't get lost. You've got to personalize it. That the key word."

His vision is in the district's six-year plan, which would attempt a personalization plan—he likened them to individualized education plans (IEPs)—for every student in District 834.

"Supposedly it leads to a rainbow in the end. That's reality," Ptacek said.

Pelletier added: "Kids need to feel connection, and that will build pride."