• Education: BA Economics, Gustavus Adolphus College, 1981; MBA Finance, University of Minnesota, 1983; Institute for European Studies, Vienna, Austria (junior year abroad program, 1979-1980)

• Family: My wife, Theresa McCormick, and I have been married for 18 years. She is employed by St. Therese of Woodbury. My two children, Michael (28) and Jenny (26), attended South Washington County Schools. Both graduated from Woodbury High School and live in the Twin Cities. My parents recently moved to Woodbury.

• Civic Involvement: Board member, Woodbury Community Foundation; member, Woodbury Area Chamber of Commerce and past chairman of the Chamber's Government Affairs Committee; past chairman, Washington County Workforce Development; member, City of Woodbury 2040 Comprehensive Plan Task Force; past member, City of Woodbury Business Development Commission; past member, Woodbury Parks and Recreation Commission; past member, Woodbury YMCA Community Board; member, St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce; board member, Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association; violist, Mississippi Valley Orchestra.

Why are you running for City Council?

I have been a Woodbury resident for 33 years, raised my family here and have an established history of civic and community involvement. I am proud of our community, and believe serving on City Council is an excellent way to give back. This is an ideal time in my life to pursue this opportunity.

What are the biggest issues or challenges Woodbury faces?

Several key challenges include: 1) Transit and transportation. We need reliable and affordable transit options and connectivity to other parts of metro area. The city has a collaborative role to play to ensure our roads remain safe and well maintained. 2) Water resource management. We need to plan proactively to ensure our community continues to have reliable access to clean water. This is particularly important as our city continues to grow and demand increases. 3) Promote Woodbury as a welcoming community and encourage positive engagement with all of its citizens.

How do you plan to address these issues?

My extensive civic involvement has helped me build constructive relationships with many community leaders, including local and state elected officials. These relationships are vital as we work collaboratively to solve problems. My approach is to become well informed on the issues by personally studying, listening well and soliciting input from others. I believe in open and transparent decision making.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

My professional background and experience in finance and banking is a significant advantage. On a daily basis, I work closely with business owners and have developed strong relationship skills. I take a collaborative approach to problem solving. I am pragmatic and respectful towards others, and trusted to lead. I have significant prior experience working on a voluntary basis with a number of city staff and current council members. I believe my interpersonal and professional skills, combined with my civic involvement, make me an excellent City Council candidate. Please see my website: swansonforcouncil.com for more information.