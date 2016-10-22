Q&A with Woodbury City Council incumbent Amy Scoggins

• Family: Husband Chip and three children, ages 15, 13 and 10; we've lived in Woodbury since 2000

• Civic involvement: Woodbury City Council member; Bielenberg Sports Center Task Force; Library Park Association board member; volunteer work throughout the community including Middleton Elementary, Red Rock Elementary, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, District 833 Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), Woodbury Soccer Club, East Ridge Athletic Association

Why are you running for Woodbury City Council?

I've served on the city council for several years, and I truly enjoy the work we do. I've lived in Woodbury for more than 16 years. I care about our community and the direction we are headed. I believe that my civic involvement is a way for me to have a positive influence on the shape and direction of the city. I want to continue to find ways for the city to provide a high level of service to residents and businesses in an efficient manner. Most of all, I think Woodbury is an outstanding place to live, and I believe it is an honor to serve as a city council member.

What are the biggest issues or challenges Woodbury faces?

In general, the most important issue to me is to maintain a high quality of life for Woodbury residents while keeping property taxes low. I want our residents to receive a good value for their tax dollars. Across the board, all city departments are rated highly by our residents, but as a growing community, the challenge is to maintain outstanding levels of resident satisfaction even as the needs of the community increase. It is a balancing act to keep the budget in check without sacrificing services. So far, we've done a good job of that. Our tax rate is among the lowest in the metro, but we consistently achieve high marks from our residents in nearly all categories.

Top priorities for me are public safety, roads, and parks and trails. I believe that we have a fantastic public safety department. They are also one of the leanest, most efficient public safety departments in the state. I want to make sure we take care of their increasing personnel and training needs. The condition of our roads is important to me. We need to stay on course with our road rehabilitation plan so our streets don't deteriorate. Finally, I am extremely proud of our parks and trails. Having opportunities for residents of all ages to be active in our community is important to me. Trail connections and walkability is something that can be enjoyed by young children as well as senior adults, and it definitely enhances the quality of life for our residents.

How do you plan to address these issues?

Effective and efficient planning will help to ensure the outstanding level of services our residents have enjoyed for the past several years. Taking care of resources while planning ahead for future needs allows us to determine the most cost-effective way to budget for those needs. I think it's important to utilize citizen input in our planning process. Citizen engagement gives residents a voice in the planning of our community. For me, public safety, roads, and parks and trails will always be a priority. I will make sure these stay at the forefront of what we do and a priority in our planning and budgeting.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

The most obvious thing that distinguishes me from the other candidates is that I am the only incumbent. Aside from that, I am open-minded; I listen to all sides of an issue before making a decision. I always try to look at the big picture and do what's best for the city as a whole. I listen to resident input. Most of all, I genuinely care about this community. During my tenure on city council, Woodbury has been ranked in several national publications as a top place to live. More importantly, the city is consistently rated highly by the citizens of Woodbury in independent surveys. I think the city council and city staff have done a great job, and I hope to continue the work we've done while continuing to look for new and better ways to provide city services.