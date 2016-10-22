Q&A with Woodbury City Council challenger John Jarrett

• Education: University of Minnesota, architecture

• Family: Wife, Michele, and three adult children—Emma (25), Kelsey (22), and Madeline (21)

Why are you running for Woodbury City Council?

Woodbury is already great, but there are ways we, as a city, can further enhance our services for residents and our commitment to creating a more diverse and welcoming community. I believe I have the unique skill set to ask the questions necessary to dig deeper and ensure our future development and services are best suiting the needs of all the residents of Woodbury. As Woodbury continues to grow, it will become even more imperative that we're making the best decisions for our community — whether that be new amenities, development or enhancing what is already there.

Diversity makes us stronger, and I believe we can find ways as a Council and as a community to create such a welcoming city that we attract new residents from all places and countries.

What are the biggest issues or challenges Woodbury faces?

As the current Woodbury City Council has already identified, Woodbury residents are lacking a strong sense of connectivity to their community. I believe my background gives me a unique perspective and skill set to keep searching for new ways to engage Woodbury residents. Trust in government has waned in recent times and I feel that, as we find new ways to engage residents in the community, we need to keep a strong sense of trust with them.

How do you plan to address these issues?

I often hear nonresidents talk about how great the athletic facilities and environment for athletics is, but Woodbury is a great place for people of all ages.

We have young professionals, brand-new residences for active adults, theater, a community center and numerous parks and trails. I would engage with these groups and help find solutions to fit their needs.

Woodbury is becoming known as a health destination, and we need to find ways to marry that with our population of active adults.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

I've been a resident of Woodbury for almost 25 years. I've raised my children in Woodbury and have been engaged with the staple athletic user groups such as Woodbury Athletic Association (WAA), Woodbury High School athletics (softball, volleyball and hockey), East Ridge athletics softball, lacrosse and hockey.

I've watched Woodbury grow and change throughout the years. I've listened to many different people of all ages, and I hear their unique needs.

We, as a community, need to showcase our many activities and programs for adults, and we need to enhance them.

The opening of the new senior living residences is bringing a new population of residents we need to engage with.

My many years as a businessman has afforded me unique experiences working with companies and cultures all over the world. I know how to read a balance sheet and know if a project makes sense economically or not. I can make decisions that are right for Woodbury.