• Family: Married with five children

• Civic involvement: Volunteer for Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) and Woodbury Athletic Association (WAA)

Why are you running for Woodbury City Council?

I believe the Woodbury City Council should focus on putting families first when developing and voting on new and existing policy. As a father of five school-age children, I will work to continue the progress that has been made for access to open spaces, parks and pathways. I believe a strong community is built around stable and vibrant households and people who want to see their neighborhood grow and prosper. Policies designed to keep and attract new families will stabilize neighborhoods and school district enrollment. This includes enacting policies designed to maintain a strong real estate market, with a diverse availability of houses from starters to move-ups to provide a strong tax base for family-focused initiatives and excellent public schools. Additionally, Woodbury should continue its commitment to safety and security by keeping well-staffed public safety offices, realizing that a safe community is a strong community.

What are the biggest issues or challenges Woodbury faces?

Woodbury has challenges associated with future land usage and city planning.

We are largely a residential city with limited industrial activity. This puts a strain on homeowners in the form of higher property taxes.

As available land decreases in availability, planning efforts should focus on maximizing the land usage for the remaining areas.

How do you plan to address these issues?

I believe that regardless of the problem that needs to be addressed, the process should remain the same.

Personally, I will address issues facing Woodbury as I do as a researcher. Gather facts, talk with the experts, form an action plan, then prioritize and execute. Having an objective mindset will decrease the effects of personal beliefs and outside interests. If I am elected, external pressures for personal favors, including apparent conflicts of interest, will be avoided at all costs.

With the burst of recent commercial developments, it is time to shift the focus to attracting new (light) industrial businesses by maintaining industrial zoned properties or creating a manufacturing incubator. Conversion of industrial zoned properties to commercial needs to be limited and economic comparison studies performed. Industrial centers provide two economic benefits: higher-wage jobs with skilled labor and an increased tax base. Increasing the nonresidential tax base is essential to properly funding Woodbury's school districts.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

I have a wide variety of leadership, volunteer and policy-crafting experience that translates to a well-rounded City Council member.

I have held multiple leadership positions in nonprofit organizations created to help and encourage early childhood education; this includes the Great Start Collaborative, ECFE, and BHK Child Development. Most years I volunteer as head or assistant coach for my children's sports teams, including WAA baseball and soccer and competitive gymnastics. Ideals that I have developed as a positive coaching alliance (PCA) trained coach carry into all facets of my life.

I believe in the mentoring and personal development of new members of any group. And I look forward to learning from the current council members and assisting the new members that may join during my tenure. For example, as an adjunct faculty member at a local university, I am constantly pushing my students to grow outside of the classroom.

I've learned to trust the experts in the field as opposed to choosing to ignore them to promote my own personal beliefs. Putting trust in experts is reaffirmed daily when I make decisions as a researcher at a local industrial corporation, and I trust people to make the right decision.

Finally, I know how to work with a diverse group of people with a wide variety of personal beliefs and temperaments. The ability to compromise and a set of core beliefs will guide me during times that require tough decisions. I believe that when tasked with a tough policy decision, it is important to remove roadblocks that prevent collaboration and to focus on a common solution; ideologies will not prevent progress from being made.

I look forward to serving on the Woodbury City Council. Vote for Joseph Hernandez Nov. 8.