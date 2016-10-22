Q&A with Woodbury City Council challenger Andrea Date

• Family: Husband, Max, son, Damien (5), and daughter, Abigail (2)

• Civic involvement: Woodbury Parks and Natural Resource Commission, 2013-present; Woodbury 2040 Comprehensive Task Force; Woodbury Citizens League graduate

Why are you running for Woodbury City Council?

I have always had a passion for planning, policy development and politics. Upon moving to Woodbury, I immediately became active in the community through service on the Parks and Natural Resource Commission and, more recently, the 2040 Comprehensive Task Force.

I have extensive policy development and planning experience through my time working at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and understand the inner operations of the city and how policy is created. Finally, my husband and I have set our roots in Woodbury, we will raise our children here, retire here and hopefully see our children live here one day too.

I want to be a part of seeing this city develop in such a way that families of all life stages will find Woodbury to be a welcoming and inclusive community.

What are the biggest issues or challenges Woodbury faces?

Development: During the next five years, the south end of Woodbury will see an immense amount of development, and within 20 years, Woodbury will be fully developed.

For the most part, Woodbury has done a phenomenal job planning for this growth. However, it's important that we approach this development with the foresight of what the needs of our children and grandchildren will be. I want to see development that is designed to be long-lasting.

Specifically, this development should take into account the needs and wishes of current residents and the type of residents we anticipate will move to our community during the next 20 years. At the same time, Woodbury needs to invest appropriate dollars in redevelopment and rejuvenation of existing development so that the entire city feels fresh, updated, attractive and meets the needs of current and future residents.

Transportation: The transportation issues in Woodbury are largely a function of upcoming development. As this city grows, we're going to have more cars and more traffic. I support smart transportation planning that uses creative solutions to ease congestion. I know your time is valuable, and I think investing in infrastructure that eases congestion so you can get from place to place quickly is money well spent.

I also support pedestrian accessibility throughout Woodbury so that residents who choose to can walk or bike to school, work or shopping.

Finally, I support public transportation options that make it quicker and easier for Woodbury residents to commute. We know that younger generations want to live in communities with public transportation, and if we're going to remain the jewel city of the east side, we need to make sure we provide these amenities. I recognize that public transportation is a significant investment and it's not one that I take lightly. But where there is a demand for it, I am an advocate of finding cost-effective public transportation options.

Parks and Trails: For the most part, our parks and trails system is in stellar shape. However, this is a system we cannot take for granted.

These parks and trails allow our children to enjoy unstructured playtime, provide ample exercise and commuting opportunities and increase property values. They are one of the things that make Woodbury special.

I support wise and thoughtful investment in parks and trails and will actively work to seek outside funding, such as through the state Legacy plan, the Metropolitan Council or innovative partnerships so that we continue to build on this system in the most cost-effective manner possible.

How do you plan to address these issues?

See answers above.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

I hope to be elected to city council for the next four-year term, but I will serve with the outlook of what we want this city to look like during the next 40 years.

I have both practical government experience and theoretical knowledge of policy and planning work. My undergrad and graduate degrees both focus on policy, planning and development. And, as a former employee of the state of Minnesota, I understand the inner-workings of government agencies, the legislative process and how policy is developed.

I recognize that the choices I make will impact each and every one of you very directly, and I promise to approach this position as your public servant. I pride myself in my ability to collaborate, seek consensus and build partnerships, and I will do whatever it takes to see Woodbury grow and thrive.