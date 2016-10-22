Q&A with Woodbury City Council challenger Bill Braun

• Education: Carlson MBA in strategy from University of Minnesota, firefighter, emergency medical technician (EMT)

• Family: Wife, Beth, and five kids

• Civic involvement: In service to Woodbury over the last decade, decorated with a medal by Woodbury Public Safety for leadership and innovation, serving the city of Woodbury as a now retired firefighter/EMT, District 833 Community Education Advisory Council, President Minnesota nonprofit Communication Alarm Remote Signaling Association representing Minnesota's Technology Companies, volunteer instructor certified by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, volunteer president of FirePrevented.org/EdQuest, past president and council member of the Early Childhood and Family Education Advisory Council for District 833, Boy Scouts of America leader, member of the Strategic Planning Committee for the South Washington County School District.

Why are you running for Woodbury City Council?

We can live in a cleaner, safer, healthier Woodbury. I am uniquely qualified with the brawn, knowing the city from the inside for more than a decade, on where our government works and where it can be improved. With my Carlson School MBA from the University of Minnesota and actual business experience, I'm ready to hit the ground running for you. In Woodbury we have sold off, and not replaced, vital rescue equipment that I personally operated to save lives; we can make better choices with our priorities. The city operates several businesses, from food service to rentals and utilities to parks; my business education and experience inside and outside the city, founding start-ups, operating and selling businesses, lends needed vision to the city's attempt to operate commercially. We can have a cleaner, safer, healthier Woodbury.

What are the biggest issues or challenges Woodbury faces?

Our three biggest issues include public safety, long-term water supply issues, and government transparency, particularly our budgeting and spending. With 250 percent greater losses in Woodbury than other comparable cities like Eden Prairie or Maple Grove (HSEM: 2012-2014 n>600), we really need to do the work. After construction of the taxpayers' new 2010 Woodbury public safety training facility, staff training and preparedness has dropped to the lowest level in years. Lack of leadership will hamper both our community health and long-term growth. With a baby not breathing properly, a physician called 911 for Woodbury, but even though there were idle Woodbury ambulances in the city, an ambulance was intentionally sent from another community, miles away, delaying lifesaving resources from that child.

How do you plan to address these issues?

The service cuts to our public safety need to be reexamined on a service level priority basis. We also need to make progress in reaching toward our "ideal 0" water purity goal, to look what it will take to reach that previously identified goal. We need to do the work required for Service Level Budgeting (SLB) so we are identifying the level of government we expect.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

Having worked inside the city for more than a decade, I have extensive experience in the operation of the city. I've worked to successfully pass commonsense legislation at our Capitol with Republicans, Democrats and Independents. I've both worked and run real-world businesses. I bring a level of technical infrastructure expertise that Woodbury City Council oversight has been sorely lacking. My experience running a utility can guide our municipal utilities decisions. Throughout our local government, a lack of transparency, particularly with activity reporting as well as our budgeting and spending, hinders our city.