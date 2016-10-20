Q&A with House 53B challenger Alberder Gillespie

• Education: BA, Purdue University

• Occupation: Consultant

• Notable community and civic involvement: Current Minnesota Amateur Sports Commissioner; former South Washington County School Board member; former executive board member, South Washington County Education Foundation; former University of Minnesota Presidential Advisory Committee member; longtime Senate district chairwoman, former MN2020 Fellow, past East Ridge Athletic Association director (volleyball); family ministry coordinator; Girl Scout leader and trainer; Sunday School teacher

• Contact: Alberder Gillespie for Minnesota, P.O. Box 25071, Woodbury, MN 55125; infoAlberder4MN; Twitter: @Alberder4MN

Why are you running for office?

I am running to ensure the people of Woodbury have a positive and powerful voice at the State Capitol. We deserve leadership which represents the best of who we are as a community; leadership which is innovative, community-centered and solution oriented. I am running because it is time to put our community before party politics. It's time to invest our energy and efforts on Moving Minnesota Forward.

What are the biggest issues in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53B?

Education: A highly skilled and educated workforce are the keys to success for our state. We need to ensure that every student has the opportunity to reach his/her full potential. We also need to promote policies which will allow us to recruit and retain excellent teachers and limit student loan debt.

Economic opportunity: We need to strengthen our middle class, promote the creation of small businesses, and create job opportunities. We also must work to eliminate costly economic, health and education disparities. We need a tax structure that is fair to every Minnesotan.

Infrastructure and environment: A 21st-century transportation system that includes safe roads, bridges, and mass transit options is vital to our growing community and economy. We need to ensure we are championing policies which protect our environment.

Ending gridlock: During the past two years, the legislature has failed to get its work done on time. They have not passed tax relief for working families, a transportation bill, or a bonding bill. These failures have a direct and negative impact in our community.

How do you plan to address these issues if elected?

In regard to education, we can no longer underfund our schools, and should consider per-student increases that are indexed to inflation. Our community has some of the top schools in the state of Minnesota. I would promote policies which reward such educational excellence and increase funding for programs that work. I also support policies which ensure higher education is affordable and accessible for all.

To keep Minnesota moving forward, our state government must to do their work during regular legislative session. We all see how special sessions and lack of consensus building lead to costly mistakes, which are passed on to taxpayers. I support legislative and procedural reforms that increase governmental transparency and efficacy.

All of our policy decisions must be driven by a desire and dedication to improving the lives of all Minnesotans.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

My commitment and dedication to our community is reflected in my record. I have a long-standing history of moving our community forward, listening and responding to residents, building consensus with multiple stakeholders and advocating for policies that create a better Minnesota. My leadership, professional and personal experiences have prepared me for this moment. My passion for advancing policies which improve the lives of all Minnesotans is pushing me forward. I will be a powerful, positive, inclusive and trusted voice for the people in our district.