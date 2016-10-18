Q&A with House 53A incumbent JoAnn Ward

• Occupation: Legislator

• Notable community and civic involvement: Chairwoman of levy referendum, board chairwoman and member of the Youth Service Bureau (Washington County), School Communicators, mediator for Washington County Community Justice Program, facilitator for Shared Decisions Minnesota, Boy and Girl Scouts leader, multiple church leadership positions including long range planning

• Contact: joann@citizensforjoannward.com, citizensforjoannward.com

Why are you running for office?

My entire life has been built around community service: in education, in youth development and intervention, in community building, and in mediation and advocacy. I am so grateful to have had the chance, during my past four years in the Minnesota House, to leverage all that experience toward developing sound laws that makes Minnesotans' lives better. My passions are high-quality educational opportunities, public safety, community health; I love rolling up my sleeves and diving deep into the policy and budgets that shape these building blocks of our community life.

What are the biggest issues in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53A?

Education: Minnesota is nationally known for it's world-class educational opportunities.

We must continue to support this legacy, started for us by generations of leaders that came before us. But we must also ensure that all members of our community have equal access to these world-class opportunities. Without equity of educational opportunity, Minnesota's strong business community will falter and fail — and our innovators, our engineers, and our builders will leave the state. The consequences of this inequity are devastating for some but diminish us all. We can and must do better.

Transportation: We must clarify our vision of a holistic transportation system, and improve the quality and durability of the aging components of our current system. We are connected geographically, socially, and economically with the entire east metro — which extends into Wisconsin. Effective, comprehensive, and inclusive transportation is key to economic progress and quality of life for us and for all our neighbors.

How do you plan to address these issues if elected?

Education: We must renew our public education funding structure and implement sensible reforms that support all our students as they work towards their fullest potential. The 1971 tax reform bill (aka the Minnesota Miracle) supported all of our students through the 1970s and '80s. It moved Minnesota into a position of economic leadership and improved quality of life statewide. The school funding structure supported outstanding innovation, creating high-tech medical businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

But we can no longer claim such successes. The Miracle has been slowly chipped away, creating deep disparities in funding local schools, which in turn has created the achievement gap, the technology gap, and the skills gap. Resources are no longer equitably distributed and that means students no longer have equal access to opportunities: a core American value.

We must make a new Minnesota Miracle.

We have made remarkable progress in training and developing our teachers, in strategic educational planning, and in streamlining administration. But we need a comprehensive strategic plan for public education that meets the needs of our diverse and dynamic student population. One unilateral approach will not suffice: we must be nimble and flexible, creative and dynamic, and support local-level innovation. We must give teachers and students the tools and respect they deserve to build a strong Minnesota future for us all.

Transportation: We must build a comprehensive and sustainable statewide transportation network that keeps our communities pointed towards the future. This requires significant investments in our infrastructure, similar to those made by my parents' generation in the '50s and '60s, when we built our interstate highway system. The capacity of the interstate system — according to the Federal Highway Administration, initially designed "to meet the traffic volumes expected in 1975" — is woefully inadequate. If we refuse to use foresight, like the planners of the '50s did, we will seriously block Minnesota's ability to support the growing demand for moving goods, services, and people throughout the state and the metro area. We must also expand local bus service to fill the current needs of our community — and take pressure off Interstate 94 — until the Gold Line bus-rapid transit is implemented.

What distinguishes you from the other candidates?

I have served in the Minnesota House for the past four years, and I stand proudly by my record of advocacy for education, infrastructure, public safety, and health care access.

In my professional career, I have earned a breadth of experience in education, business, and nonprofit leadership.

As a parent and grandparent in this community since my children were very young, I have been deeply and consistently active in community issues and have proven my leadership abilities across a range of contexts.

I am most proud of my experience and leadership in civil discourse, working with the National Institute for Civil Discourse (nicd.arizona.edu) to move the Minnesota Legislature, and legislatures around the country, to work more constructively and effectively for the people of our state.

The legislature has responsibility for many issues that impact citizens every day, and citizens expect effective and efficient results that can only happen through cooperation and collaboration.