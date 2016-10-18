Q&A with House 53A challenger Andy Turonie

• Occupation: Account manager at EMC Publishing in St. Paul

• Notable community and civic involvement: Volunteer Woodbury Athletic Association coach (Trusted Coaches certified), involved parent and community event volunteer

• Contact: Andy Turonie for MN State House, 2436 Schaller Drive E., Maplewood, MN 55119; 53aturonie@gmail.com, facebook.com/53aturonie, 53aturonie.com

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Minnesota State House because I have real concern about the future of Minnesotans' lives, including my own children's.

I believe the hard work ethic of Minnesota taxpayers is being taken for granted.

A growing budget fraught with misguided priorities is allowed to exist because our governor believes Minnesotans will just pay more. Minnesotans are at a point where that philosophy will no longer work, as they are struggling to keep up. If our out-of-control spending continues to grow unchecked, Minnesotans will begin taking their work ethic to states that don't take it for granted.

What are the biggest issues in Minnesota House of Representatives District 53A?

Since House district 53A covers four communities, (south Maplewood, south Oakdale, west Woodbury and Landfall) there are different issues that come up when I am door knocking, however they all stem back to a common theme: increasing difficulty for residents to maintain their quality of life.

For example, School District 622 has a referendum on the ballot again this year. I've talked to many people who will vote against the referendum yet they acknowledge a need for schools to be properly funded. It is no hyperbole when people tell me they are literally being taxed out of their homes.

Another concern is the rising cost of health care and health insurance for area families. The bottom line is that residents in the district have less discretionary income and they are forced to make difficult choices that our state government can't, or won't, do.

How do you plan to address these issues if elected?

Work with lawmakers to develop metrics for success. For too long wasteful state spending has been given a pass if it is labeled an investment. In Minnesotans' personal lives, no investment is made without a way to measure its success and a plan to change course if it's not successful. If we apply even basic return-on-investment assessments for spending programs Minnesotans' tax dollars will be spent much more efficiently.

Work to decrease regulations and open up the market to competition. Recently I heard someone describe the free-market system as "Uber for everything." When Minnesotans have more choices for things like schools, pre-K care and health insurance plans, better products and lower prices follow.

Prioritize spending. It is difficult to see tax relief and critical infrastructure held up by wasteful spending and pet projects. Light-rail transit is an excellent example of both out-of-touch spending priorities and the lack of any basic return-on-investment calculation.

What distinguishes you from the other candidate?

I can provide two examples of differences between Rep. JoAnn Ward and myself.

To start with, my opponent's lead-out line usually includes a call for unity and civil discourse, which is fitting as I've met her and she is sincere. The problem with this narrative is that it frequently lacks real action. Minnesotans have passed the stage of needing gentle rhetoric without bold action. If Ward wins again, in two years her message will likely still be one of unity and civil discourse while District 53A residents will still be feeling the real-world consequences for inaction, as well as being on the hook for the wasteful spending of this election cycle. I will work with anyone who's willing, but touting unity is fruitless when Minnesotans are no better off as a result.

A second example is that my opponent believes in single-payer health care and that health care is a right. In contrast, I believe our government has the responsibility to create an environment that allows all Minnesotans access to affordable health care. This is an important distinction between my view and other views of what I like to call bumper-sticker policy.

Whether deliberate or not, labeling things rights when they are not shuts down dialogue.

For example, freedom of speech is a right, period. Any attempt to restrict freedom of speech is a violation of people's rights.

Similarly, when health care is incorrectly labeled a right, commonsense improvements like scrapping MNsure and opening up competition in the insurance marketplace are easily mislabeled attempts to take away your rights,which also closes the door for productive civil discourse.

Conversely, if we recognize that it is our responsibility to provide an environment where access to coverage is affordable, it opens up dialogue and encourages ideas for improvement of Minnesotans' overall quality of life. This distinction may sound subtle, but it is a cornerstone argument in many differences between Minnesota Democrats and Republicans. Incidentally, this same principle can be directly applied to the idea of universal pre-K.