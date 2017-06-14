New playground headed to Lakeview Knolls Park in Woodbury

The city plans to donate the old structure to Kids Around the World, an international nonprofit whose mission is to refurbish unwanted playgrounds and re-build them in countries affected by poverty, war and other afflictions.

Workers plan to remove the existing playground at Lakeview Knolls North sometime this week.

The new playground at Lakeview Knolls will incorporate a forest green and brown color scheme. It will also include a new rope bridge, a raft swing for two, various climbing obstacles and new slides.

The cost of the new playground is about $40,000, including installation.

Of the eight playgrounds Woodbury has donated, Kids Around the World has placed them in countries like Lebanon, Poland, Haiti, Romania and India.

The program allows cities to pass off the deconstruction costs, as well as liability, to the organization. Playgrounds are then transported to the nonprofit's Illinois headquarters where volunteers paint, repair and restore them before sending them abroad.

Work crews plan to install the new playground at Lakeview Knolls Park the week of June 19.

Updates on the playground are available on the city's website under the "Park Projects" page.