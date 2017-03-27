Also included in that resolution is the reimplementation of a quarter-percent sales tax and a $20 excise tax on retail vehicle sales.

Identical amounts are currently collected and pooled with Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties under CTIB. The money is disbursed in the form of capital and operating grants to help pay for bus and light rail transit projects in the metro. Washington County has collected an estimated $51 million in sales tax through CTIB.

Dissolving CTIB would free each county to keep their own share of future taxes.

"The taxes the board is considering are exactly the same as the taxes already in place," Washington County Commissioner Lisa Weik of Woodbury said at the March 21 meeting, where six residents spoke at a public hearing on the matter.

The board's action might ultimately be symbolic, however, because the four other counties in CTIB also must vote to dissolve by March 31. The Minnesota Department of Revenue requires that new taxes be imposed only at the beginning of each quarter.

That is looking increasingly unlikely since Dakota County is holding out for a larger share of remaining funds in CTIB. The members of CTIB voted to dissolve at a March 8 meeting, but Dakota County opposed the move.

Whether or not CTIB is dissolved, Washington County bus-rapid transit projects such as the Gateway Gold Line and Red Rock Corridor will proceed on schedule, Weik said.

Dakota County Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg said Dakota County has contributed $122.4 million since CTIB was formed in 2008. But they only got back nearly $52.9 million, which helped launch the Red Line bus-rapid transit route that runs from Apple Valley to the Mall of America in Bloomington.

"Of $122 million of Dakota County sale tax collected, over $40 million will have been spent on grants in other counties," Holberg said.

The Dakota County Board voted March 21 to reimpose the quarter percent sales tax locally but did not vote to dissolve CTIB.