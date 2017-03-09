Woodbury swears in four new police officers

With oaths taken, the ceremony capped off with family members and friends pinning the newly-minted officers’ badges to their uniforms.

Woodbury Police Chief Lee Vague said after the ceremony that he is most impressed with the officers’ backgrounds and past experiences working in different departments across the state.

"It really makes me proud," Vague said. "They each have their own unique qualities, which is what we like."

The new addition of officers brings the department’s total to 70.