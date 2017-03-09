Woodbury swears in four new police officers
Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens swore in four new police officers Wednesday evening at City Hall.
Repeating after the mayor, officers Marci Kvam, Jesse Donahue, Charles Aldean and Ashley LaValle raised their right hands as they took the oath to serve the city by upholding the law of the land and the U.S. Constitution.
With oaths taken, the ceremony capped off with family members and friends pinning the newly-minted officers’ badges to their uniforms.
Woodbury Police Chief Lee Vague said after the ceremony that he is most impressed with the officers’ backgrounds and past experiences working in different departments across the state.
"It really makes me proud," Vague said. "They each have their own unique qualities, which is what we like."
The new addition of officers brings the department’s total to 70.