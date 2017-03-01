Manning Avenue to undergo construction

Construction along the state highway will span across Woodbury, Afton, Denmark Township and Cottage Grove. It will include widening shoulders, adding turn lanes, resurfacing and updating drainage.

Over the next three years, construction will be done in sections, starting between Valley Creek Road and Bailey road in 2017 before moving further south the following year.

At $7.83 million over three years, the project’s cost has been split into thirds, with construction for this year’s portion of the project costing $900,000, according to The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). The department estimates a $2.45 million price tag in 2018 and $4.48 million in 2019 as the project moves south for roughly 10 miles.

During construction, MnDOT said southbound traffic on Manning Avenue will be detoured to Woodbury Drive for three months.

Going forward, the agency expects road closures south of Bailey Road.

MnDOT will post future traffic impacts on its website and is hosting a meeting for residents to learn about the project.

The department’s open house is from 4-6 p.m. March 2 at the Jerry's Foods Community Room, which is located at 7760 Hargis Parkway in Woodbury.

Afton will be holding a public hearing on the project at its April city council meeting.