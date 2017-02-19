City begins work on Evergreen West Park upgrades

With temperatures expected to reach the upper 50s, the city began work Feb. 13 on several changes to the park, including the removal of the hockey rink and the construction of a new playground.

The dirt infield in the baseball field will also be converted to grass, "potentially creating new areas for other outdoor activities," the city said in a statement Monday.

Woodbury should know more about cost of the improvements in March, a city spokesman said.

The department said it decided to remove the ice hockey rink and pleasure skating area because of low usage. Warm ground caused by nearby wetlands also led to poor quality ice.

The city opted to close both areas this winter.

Woodchips in the playground also needed frequent replacing during the summer months.

Assistant parks supervisor Amy Howard told the Bulletin last month that the playground will be donated to Kids Around the World, whose mission includes rebuilding playgrounds in impoverished communities around the world.

The new playground will be installed where the hockey rink currently is. City crews will install it when the frost is out of the ground.

The city expects construction will last throughout the spring and summer.

The city is also thinking about opening the warming houses for winter rental and recreation activities since they won't be occupied.

Questions about the changes can be directed to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.