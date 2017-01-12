Planning for Central Park renovations under way

"We'll have a report that will be completed in the next month or so, and that will help kind of set the course and give us some direction on where to go," Klatt said.

During that period, he said the city is working with the park's tenants and neighbors — including the YMCA, R.H. Stafford Library and Stonecrest Senior Living — to determine which projects to undertake.

Tenants have expressed a desire for a larger parking lot, and the budget includes more than $300,000 for parking lot resurfacing and $25,000 for swapping out the existing lighting for LED bulbs.

Klatt said some of the construction may span into 2018.

Meanwhile, the city is also looking for a new food vendor at the park.

The park's former vendor, Angelina's in the Park, moved out of its Central Park location at the beginning of January after being the park's food vendor since 2014.

Klatt said the city hopes to announce when it finds a new tenant for the space in the coming months.

He anticipates a similar-styled restaurant with grab-and-go items, as well as coffee and other drink items. "If we continue it, we'll continue it much as it was," he said.

The city might also take over the location and manage and run the park's food service, Klatt said. The city has a few possible private tenants who've expressed interest.