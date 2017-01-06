Weik also was elected board chairwoman during the meeting by a unanimous vote. Former chairman Fran Miron handed her the gavel. Commissioner Karla Bigham, a Cottage Grove resident whose district includes part of Woodbury, was unanimously elected vice chairwoman.

Commissioner Stan Karwoski, whose district includes part of Woodbury, was sworn in Dec. 6. The former mayor of Oakdale won a special election in November to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Ted Bearth. Due to the vacancy, he was sworn in right after the results of the election were certified.

The board also approved a two-year labor contract with the Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc., Local No. 372. The union represents the county's Captain, Commander and Jail Administrator Labor Unit. Terms include a 2.5 percent general adjustment effective the first full pay period in January 2017, and a 2.5 percent general adjustment effective the first full pay period in January 2018.