    Taking the oath: Three county commissioners sworn in to begin new year

    By William Loeffler on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:18 p.m.
    Commissioner Lisa Weik, District 5, was sworn into office Jan. 3 by Judge Tad Jude. At right is her daughter, Sarah Weik. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)

    The Washington County Board of Commissioners began the new year with the swearing in of three members who won re-election to their respective districts in November. Fran Miron of Commissioner District 1, Gary Kriesel of District 3 (which includes Afton), and Lisa Weik of District 5 (which includes most of Woodbury) took the oath of office in separate ceremonies prior to their Jan. 3 meeting at the Government Center in Stillwater.

    Weik also was elected board chairwoman during the meeting by a unanimous vote. Former chairman Fran Miron handed her the gavel. Commissioner Karla Bigham, a Cottage Grove resident whose district includes part of Woodbury, was unanimously elected vice chairwoman.

    Commissioner Stan Karwoski, whose district includes part of Woodbury, was sworn in Dec. 6. The former mayor of Oakdale won a special election in November to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Ted Bearth. Due to the vacancy, he was sworn in right after the results of the election were certified.

    The board also approved a two-year labor contract with the Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc., Local No. 372. The union represents the county's Captain, Commander and Jail Administrator Labor Unit. Terms include a 2.5 percent general adjustment effective the first full pay period in January 2017, and a 2.5 percent general adjustment effective the first full pay period in January 2018.

