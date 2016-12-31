The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved separate two-year contracts Dec. 13 with county employees who are represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Council No. 5, as well as others who are represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local No. 49 AFL-CIO. The board also approved a two-year contract with workers represented by the Assistant County Attorney's Association, as well as compensation and benefits terms for county employees in four non-represented "meet and confer" groups: Confidentials, Confidential Supervisors, Deputy Directors and Department Heads. All contracts are effective Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018 and include a 2.5 percent general salary adjustment effective the first full pay period in January 2017, and a 2.5 percent general adjustment effective the first full pay period in January 2018.