Afton approved 2017 city budget and 9.84 percent tax levy

The reason for the sharp increase in this year's budget and tax levy is largely due to the city needing funds for street maintenance and repair. The Afton City Council approved the city's $2.2 million operating budget and tax levy for 2017 at its final meeting of the year Dec. 20.

Estimated city taxes on a home valued at $200,000 will be $581.04, an increase of $49.98 from 2016. Businesses valued at $500,000 will also see an increase of approximately $3,000 more than they paid this year.

The budget includes a $150,000 increase to pay for road repairs in both 2017, and officials said 2018 would see the same increase for road funding.

Following years would have smaller increases for roads, Afton City Administrator Ron Morse said.

Nearly all of Afton's roads will need improvements in the near future, officials said, which would cost about $6.7 million if done at the same time.

The city is also weighing options in the hopes of limiting large tax levy increases in the next few years, including issuing bonds and paying for roads as money becomes available.

The city is also assessing residents and businesses for the Old Village sewer project — likely the most expensive project in city history at more than $12 million.

Council Member Bill Palmquist, whose ward covers the downtown area, has said in prior meetings that he worries people there will be hit hard with both a tax increase as well as sewer assessments.

He and other council members say money to pay for roads and street repairs have been underfunded in the past.

"We only just got the street budget up to $200,000, which we can all agree ... is woefully inadequate to deal with the problems that we have city-wide for streets," Palmquist said Tuesday.

Some city officials have pointed to trouble funding streets because of the number of residents per mile of road.

The city has about 48 miles of public roads, which amounts to just less than a half mile per household.

"We have a lot of miles of roads per resident, and we've just got to figure out the most cost-effective way to finance them over time," said Afton Mayor Richard Bend.

He added he's been concerned that roads in need of regular maintenance may worsen also and become more costly if they need to be repaired entirely.

The council unanimously approved both the levy and budget.