Woodbury levy to increase 3.84 percent in 2017

Hiring new public safety officers, as well as improvements to street and parks, were among the most significant investments the city is considering for next year.

Officials said the need for more staff and amenities is largely due to the city’s steadily growing population, as well as needing to add emergency service staff the city wasn’t able to hire during the 2008 recession.

The city is also planning to replace a fire truck and dump truck, which cost a combined $1.3 million.

Woodbury homeowners with properties valued at $277,100 — the median value for taxes payable in 2016 — are estimated to see a decrease of $3 in 2017, assuming the property experienced a 0.3 percent increase in estimated market value.

Compared to 13 other Twin Cities suburbs, Woodbury's proposed levy change is slightly below the average 4.6 percent increase.