Afton seeks feedback on street repair planning

Repair and maintenance for roads in need could cost more than $9 million if done at the same time, which is beyond what the city is able to fund itself. In order to get feedback on possible solutions, the city will be holding a public meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Memorial Lutheran Church in Afton.

"We want to help people understand what's out there as in terms of street improvements need and what those costs are," City Administrator Ron Morse said. "We'd like to be able to have this conversation with as many (people) as we can."

Afton Mayor Richard Bend has said he worries that streets needing routine maintenance might worsen and might need to be fully repaired, driving up costs and leading to steep tax increases in the coming years.

The city is considering three possible options to fund street improvements over the next three years, including issuing a 10-year bond with a 2 percent interest rate that could be used to pay for road repairs.

The city council approved a preliminary 9.86 percent tax levy increase this fall and will vote on a finalized levy at its Dec. 20 meeting.

Morse said those who cannot attend the meeting can comment online on the city's website.

Memorial Lutheran Church is located at 15730 Afton Boulevard S.