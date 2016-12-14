Search
    St. Paul mayor opens governor run

    By Michael Brun Today at 6:00 a.m.
    St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman rallies the crowd as Minnesota United FC announce they are joining Major League Soccer at a ceremony at CHS Field in St. Paul on Friday, August 19, 2016. (Pioneer Press: John Autey)

    ST. PAUL — Mayor Chris Coleman of St. Paul is running for Minnesota governor.

    He filed paperwork on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to run in the 2018 election in what is expected to be a crowded Democratic field. Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has said he will not seek a third term.

    In the past couple of years, Coleman has traveled the state, getting to know rural residents whose support will be needed for any governor candidate to win.

    “I have already spoken to residents from towns across Minnesota..." Coleman said in a statement. "Our communities share many of the same goals and have the same hope for vibrant economies and a strong future for our children."

    The mayor said he is running "because I believe Minnesota is strongest when we work together. ... I believe that no one has to lose so that others can win."

    Already in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party race is another St. Paul resident, Rep. Erin Murphy. State Auditor Rebecca Otto, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Attorney General Lori Swanson are among many other potential candidates being discussed in political circles.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
