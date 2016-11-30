County to hire consultant for transit needs study

Nelson Nygaard will conduct a transit needs study at a cost of $159,500. The nine-month study will identify existing services and gaps for "transit-dependent" residents, which include seniors, people with disabilities and low-income residents. They will formulate a plan based in part on talking to residents about their particular mobility needs and concerns. The county will pay for the transit needs study with a $103,200 federal grant administered by the Metropolitan Council. The county will provide $25,800 in matching funds as well as $30,500 to expand the scope of the study beyond seniors and people with disabilities.

The proposal evaluation committee received six submissions in response to a request for proposal that was issued Aug. 19. The committee comprised staff from the departments of Community Services, Public Works, Community Corrections and Public Health and Environment. It also included a representative from the Washington County Community Development Agency.