    County to hire consultant for transit needs study

    By William Loeffler Today at 12:16 p.m.

    Nelson Nygaard Consulting Associates will help Washington County map its long-term public transportation strategy.

    The board of commissioners is expected to approve a contract with Nelson Nygaard at its Dec. 6 meeting, following a recommendation from the proposal evaluation committee at a Nov. 22 workshop.

    Nelson Nygaard will conduct a transit needs study at a cost of $159,500. The nine-month study will identify existing services and gaps for "transit-dependent" residents, which include seniors, people with disabilities and low-income residents. They will formulate a plan based in part on talking to residents about their particular mobility needs and concerns. The county will pay for the transit needs study with a $103,200 federal grant administered by the Metropolitan Council. The county will provide $25,800 in matching funds as well as $30,500 to expand the scope of the study beyond seniors and people with disabilities.

    The proposal evaluation committee received six submissions in response to a request for proposal that was issued Aug. 19. The committee comprised staff from the departments of Community Services, Public Works, Community Corrections and Public Health and Environment. It also included a representative from the Washington County Community Development Agency.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

