Woodbury seeks public input on police body camera program

City staff will present plans, drafts of policies and purchase information at the meeting.

Pending city council approval, the department would join more than 40 other Minnesota agencies that are developing similar programs alongside a growing number of law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Woodbury Public Safety Director Lee Vague said in September the department would likely begin a $12,000 pilot program next spring to test eight cameras on different officers.

The total estimated cost of the project, Vague said, would be about $165,000, with much of the costs covering hardware, cameras and hiring a staff member to manage data.

Officials said the full program will likely start in 2018.