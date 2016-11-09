Incumbents sweep Afton city elections

Palmquist attracted 352 total votes to Wirth's 119, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.

Palmquist said preserving open space, protecting ground and surface water and addressing road infrastructure would be some of his highest priorities.

Ward 1 represents much of Afton's Old Village.

Bend was appointed as mayor in 2014 when former Mayor Pat Snyder unexpectedly resigned. Bend will be serving his second full term.

He attracted 1,492 votes after Tuesday.

In an interview with Bend in late October, he said much of his focus over the next two years will be continuing to preserve Afton's rural aesthetic and addressing road repairs.

Voters cast 370 votes for Nelson, or close to 99 percent of total votes, with the remainder coming from write-in candidates.