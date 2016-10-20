Madison's Place Playground undergoes repairs

Woodbury Parks and Recreations Director Bob Klatt said parts of the surface had minor defects when it was first installed.

"There were some footprints and some areas where it wasn't quite level to the surface," he said.

Overall, the repairs are minor and will be covered under a warranty at not cost to the city, Klatt said.

The city is asking visitors to stay out of the playground area during repairs.

Updates on the repairs are available on the city's website.

The 16,000-square-foot Madison's Place Playground opened this summer and is accessible for all children, including those with physical and developmental disabilities.