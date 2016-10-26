Waste matters: County addresses gaps in yard waste disposal

State law forbids throwing out leaves, grass clippings, branches and garden waste with household garbage. But only eight yard waste collection sites operate in the county.

Five of those are city-run compost sites in the north, which have limited hours and are accessible only to residents.

Three commercial composting sites are clustered in the south.

That leaves a big gap for residents who live in the middle of the county. They either must compost their own yard waste or make arrangements for curbside pickup with a trash hauler, assuming they offer the service.

Otherwise, they most likely have to make a road trip to dump their yard waste.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners reviewed options for expanding composting choices at a Sept. 27 workshop. Jeff Travis, senior program manager for the Department of Public Health and Environment, shared the results of a waste management study. The study, which was conducted in March, is partly in response to a state mandate that counties divert 75 percent of waste from landfills by 2030.

For the study, county staff surveyed municipal officials. Seventy percent of the respondents said the county should take a more active role in providing yard waste service. The study also found that residents use yard waste composting sites one to two times a year.

The county currently helps promote existing waste sites, but it was agreed at the workshop that more needs to be done, said Commissioner Lisa Weik of Woodbury.

One option on the table was whether to go all-in and implement a county-run organized yard waste system, possibly modeled on a program by neighboring Ramsey County.

It was unlikely the county would get into the composting business, however, Travis said. He said the board favors taking a more supportive and hands-on approach by partnering with collection site operators, but leaving the composting business to them.

"We don't want to compete with the private operators," he said. "We're going to take alternative three, which is focused on partnerships and filling gaps and come back with an implementation plan on how we go about solving some of the deficits in the system."

They hope to have an implementation plan by spring, he said.