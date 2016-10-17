Woodbury City Council hopefuls make first public appearance

Longtime council member Paul Rebholz is not seeking a fourth term, leaving only incumbent Amy Scoggins vying to keep a seat.

During a candidate forum discussion, moderators asked candidates about key positions, such as long-term goals, their qualifications and their thoughts on the proposed Gold Line bus-rapid transit route, which might cross into Woodbury.

Scoggins, who is seeking a fourth term, highlighted her experience as a council member and that maintaining the city’s quality of life and low property taxes are issues she plans to continue to address.

Public safety, roads and the city’s parks and trails system, Scoggins said, will be her highest priorities if re-elected.

"It really is one of our greatest community assets," she said of Woodbury's parks and trails system. "It sets us apart from other communities."

Scoggins would be the most tenured sitting council member if re-elected.

Long-term development and planning are among council candidate Andrea Date’s priorities, she said.

Date, a Woodbury resident since 2011, pointed to development occurring in both southern and northern parts of the city, stressing a need to strike a balance where development is happening.

She added that her past experience serving on various city advisory boards, as well as her past work at the state’s Department of Natural Resources make her qualified to serve as a council member.

"I'm very familiar with how policy is created and developed and all of the impacts of it at the legislative level as well as the city level," Date said.

Retired Woodbury firefighter/emergency medical technician Bill Braun said improving public safety and adding more transparency to budgeting and planning are among his top priorities.

Plans deviating from the city's comprehensive plan have also been a concern for him.

"How are we going to have people live, work and shop in Woodbury if we don't have the jobs to support them?" Braun said.

Citing federal data, Braun said Woodbury's emergency response times trail compared to some cities in the Twin Cities metro, adding that the city’s public safety department is “at its lowest level (of) readiness in years.”

Making Woodbury “first-rate” is council candidate Mike Litgen’s goal.

He said his background in financial analysis and risk management make him qualified for the elected position and touched on his community involvement, including his regular participation in city council meetings.

Among his goals, he said, would be to boost Woodbury’s quality of life above other Twin Cities suburbs.

"Eden Prairie was ranked No. 2 on Money Magazine's 'Best Places to Live for 2016.' We were No. 11," Litgen said. "Know that I want to be on a council that creates the conditions to not only beat Eden Prairie (but also) to make our city No. 1 on that survey."

Maintaining the city’s high quality of life is also a priority for Joseph Hernandez, who said he plans to put an emphasis on families first.

Hernandez stressed the importance of growing light industries for people to live and work in or near Woodbury, saying those are some of his priorities.

"We have a lot of transplants coming in and out of the city, and not just for the retail but also for the parks and rec and high-quality schools," he said.

Hernandez, a research engineer by trade who holds a Ph.D. in engineering, said his background as an educator and education volunteer for local school make him qualified for filling a council seat.

Public transit, job creation, development and senior housing were among the priorities candidate Edward Nemetz said he plans to address if elected.

Nemetz, who’s lived in Woodbury for 11 years, highlighted his experience chairing the city’s planning commission, which is one of the busiest advisory boards because of rapid commercial development.

"One of the things I want to do is look at the Twin Cities as a whole and see how Woodbury has to continue to attract big businesses," he said.

Continuing to look to future housing and employment needs as the city grows are factors he said he plans to address if elected.

Challenger Timothy Swanson said key issues he plans to address are water, transit and making “Woodbury a welcoming community.”

Swanson, whose background is in finance, highlighted past community work including serving on various Woodbury advisory boards, including the Parks and Natural Resources Commission and the Comprehensive Plan Task Force.

"I think the combination of my education, professional background in banking and my community service will really help me understand how I can contribute to this city," he said.

Community service is nothing new to Tom Owens, who touched on his experience working with the Boy Scouts of America, local schools and his church during the event.

He said future issues related to strains on the aquifer and an increase in demand for senior housing as the state's demographic ages are items he’ll seek to address if elected.

Owens added that his experience in operating and managing large budgets would be beneficial for a potential role on the city council.

"What we need is someone who can see opportunities and who can look out on the horizons and see things that other folks don't even notice," he said.

Mixed feelings on Gold Line

Overall, candidates expressed support for more transit options in Woodbury, but others had lukewarm responses about certain details related to the proposed Gold Line BRT.

The proposed route would have originally run through Lake Elmo on the eastern end of the line, but the city of Lake Elmo opted out of the project in January. Now, officials are considering a route that would connect downtown St. Paul near Interstate 94 that terminates at Woodbury Village after passing down Bielenberg Drive.

Some candidates said they felt transit options in the city are important but felt more information about the Gold Line project is still needed.

Date said she feels transit will be important for attracting younger people to the city, but the Gold Line "kind of feels like a glorified stop and ride," adding that more analysis need to be done to determine if the project would be an improvement for Woodbury.

Braun said looking at how the bus lines integrate with the rest of the community and people's lifestyles is important.

He added that growth spurred from major transit projects should be included in Woodbury's comprehensive plan.

"We can't look at a single issue, like a transit line, in isolation," Braun said.

At a proposed $485 million — though that amount may drop with a shorter route — Litgen said there’s no guarantees riders will show up. He suggested using idle school buses to simulate the route during the summer months to determine whether the project is worth funding.

Nemetz, however, said officials have put considerable time into assessing the Gold Line’s impact and the value it’ll provide for those using public transportation and people who don’t drive.

“I think it's really important for cities as they try to develop and attract businesses and professionals,” he said, adding that the biggest challenge will be integrating the line with existing express buses that serve Woodbury.

Hernandez said younger generations who might be moving to Woodbury seem to prefer transit options, especially transit routes connecting suburbs with the urban core.

Swanson said he feels people need to be open-minded about the project since much of the conversation officials have had revolves around future needs. Still, he said the costs could continue to be analyzed.

Owens didn’t voice support or opposition to the project but posed the question of what the Gold Line will do to Woodbury in light of changing demographics in Woodbury, especially an anticipated growth in senior adults.

Though Scoggins said she has some lingering questions about the project, she said she supports the process and the need for more transit options.

"If our businesses want to remain competitive in the east metro, we can't just ignore it," Scoggins said.

The Gateway Corridor Commission, a body of elected officials and other public agencies, expects to name a route by the end of the year.

Woodbury City Council candidates Mike Tiller and John Jarrett did not attend Tuesday’s forum.

Candidates will further discuss their views at a League of Minnesota Voters Woodbury, Cottage Grove forum at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at Woodbury City Hall. Candidates vying for District 53 state House and Senate will also attend the event.