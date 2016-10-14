Construction on Pioneer Drive, which has been closed since June, and on other city roads has been delayed several weeks because workers have had to contend with the mess left over from frequent storms and downpours.

City engineers anticipated Pioneer Drive would be opened before school started.

"Unfortunately, some of those days they don't make a lot of progress because they're patching the damage that occurred the day before during the rain," Eckles said.

Often crews have to suspend work days because of bad weather and the next day they spend a portion of the day drying soggy soils and equipment. With the cooler fall air, drying the ground can sometimes take up to two days, Eckles said.

Still, the city hasn't seen as much precipitation and damaging storms as other communities around the metro.

"The good news for Woodbury though is we didn't see any storm of the century like some of our neighbors," he said. "Maple Grove saw nine inches of rain in one evening, which rivals one of the biggest storms in the metro areas since at least 1987."

The city's stormwater system has been constantly loaded in recent months, Eckles said, with pumping stations at Bailey Lake has been continually operating.

Even with ongoing rain, the city hasn't noted any issues with the system failing or high water levels on local lakes.

Private utilities having trouble having them get their equipment out of the way of construction crews has also led to construction setbacks.

In some instances, crews have had to dig out utilities like gas lines so projects wouldn't fall further behind due to slow response times.

Council member Christopher Burns said while he appreciates workers' diligence, the city isn't encouraging workers to perform tasks providers are trained to do, adding he worries about potential liability and safety issues.

Other city officials expressed concerns about frequent troubles with utility providers becoming a trend.

"I'd hate for that to become something that happens on a lot of our projects," said council member Amy Scoggins, adding: "It's putting a lot inconvenience on people."

Eckles said other cities have had similar issues because of utility providers because they cover large parts of the metro.

According to Xcel Energy, which services much of Woodbury, a July storm knocked out service for about 95,000 customers around the metro and state.

Road repair delays caused by careless drivers has also become a recent issue, with some ignoring road closure signs.

"If it says the road is closed, that means the road is closed," Eckles said.

City officials and staff plan to discuss these issues with public utilities companies later this fall.

Pioneer Drive, weather permitting, is expected to open the week of Oct. 10, Eckles said.

Laying down pavement for Woodlane Drive between Military Road and Glen Road is expected to happen that same week and wrap up Nov. 1.