Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is holding a public discussion in Woodbury on the proposed Gold Line Bus Rapid Transit project.

The discussion will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodbury City Hall. The event is a part of Dayton’s statewide tour where he will be visiting 87 Minnesota counties in 86 days.

The Gateway Corridor Commission, a body of public officials across different counties, cities and other organizations, recently unveiled potential new routes for the Gold Line BRT, which included a route that would end at Woodbury Village.

The commission needed to find an alternate route following the Lake Elmo City Council’s decision to withdraw from the project early this year.

Previously estimated at $485 million, the Gold Line BRT project will connect Union Depot Station in St. Paul, with Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury along Interstate 94.

Commission officials said they plan to select a route by the end of the year and are seeking public feedback on potential routes.

Dayton’s visit will be open to the public.

The following day, Dayton will visit Sil-Pro Medical Manufacturing Solutions in Delano and will also travel to Biscay to discuss infrastructure and water challenges in the area.