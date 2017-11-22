Patti Wiens returned to New Life Academy Nov. 17 for its 40th anniversary celebration. The non-denominational Christian school and church was founded in 1977 by a group that included Wiens and her husband, the late Pastor Dick Wiens. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia

The non-denominational Christian school and church was founded in 1977 by a group that included Wiens and her husband, the late Pastor Dick Wiens. The congregants met in a church in St. Paul before moving their present location in Woodbury for the 1979-80 school year. They now have 750 students in preschool through grade 12, who represent a total of 85 different churches.