Forty years on: Woodbury's New Life Academy celebrates 40th anniversary
Patti Wiens returned to New Life Academy Nov. 17 for its 40th anniversary celebration.
The non-denominational Christian school and church was founded in 1977 by a group that included Wiens and her husband, the late Pastor Dick Wiens. The congregants met in a church in St. Paul before moving their present location in Woodbury for the 1979-80 school year. They now have 750 students in preschool through grade 12, who represent a total of 85 different churches.
Speakers at the event included Head of School Clark Gilbert, alumni and Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens, who had two children graduate from New Life.