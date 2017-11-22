Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Forty years on: Woodbury's New Life Academy celebrates 40th anniversary

    By William Loeffler Today at 7:09 a.m.
    Patti Wiens returned to New Life Academy Nov. 17 for its 40th anniversary celebration. The non-denominational Christian school and church was founded in 1977 by a group that included Wiens and her husband, the late Pastor Dick Wiens. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia

    Patti Wiens returned to New Life Academy Nov. 17 for its 40th anniversary celebration.

    The non-denominational Christian school and church was founded in 1977 by a group that included Wiens and her husband, the late Pastor Dick Wiens. The congregants met in a church in St. Paul before moving their present location in Woodbury for the 1979-80 school year. They now have 750 students in preschool through grade 12, who represent a total of 85 different churches.

    Speakers at the event included Head of School Clark Gilbert, alumni and Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens, who had two children graduate from New Life.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationNew Life AcademychristianPatti WiensPastor Dick WiensWoodburyGiuliani StephensAlumni
    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
    Advertisement