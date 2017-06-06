PHOTO: Reading tutor volunteers 15 years

She has volunteered 40 hours a year for 15 years to help students write, illustrate and publish stories, and practice math strategies and skills.

Because of her efforts 3M donated $250 to Liberty Ridge's first grade level.

"She told me her volunteering started because of 9/11 and the president urging people to volunteer in their community," Waste said. "She is a wonderful dedicated volunteer who comes to our school to help even after she has fulfilled her required hours."