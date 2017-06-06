Search
    PHOTO: Reading tutor volunteers 15 years

    By wonews Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Submitted photo

    Jann Sutkowski, retired 3M employee, is shown with first graders in Cheryl Waste's class at Liberty Ridge Elementary School, Woodbury.

    She has volunteered 40 hours a year for 15 years to help students write, illustrate and publish stories, and practice math strategies and skills.

    Because of her efforts 3M donated $250 to Liberty Ridge's first grade level.

    "She told me her volunteering started because of 9/11 and the president urging people to volunteer in their community," Waste said. "She is a wonderful dedicated volunteer who comes to our school to help even after she has fulfilled her required hours."

