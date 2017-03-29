VFW Auxiliary offers scholarship for nursing students

Scholarship funds will be used for the expenses of tuition, books, laboratory and similar fees. These expenses will be paid directly to the school by the VFW Auxiliary Department of Minnesota. Any unused portion of the award is to be returned to the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW Auxiliary Department of Minnesota.

The primary purpose of this scholarship is to honor Marcella Arnold, who was a loyal and dedicated volunteer VAVS Representative at VAMC Minneapolis for more than 28 years. Arnold passed away Aug. 8, 1980.

Applications may be obtained from the Woodbury Ladies Auxiliary.

Contact Cynthia Fritsche at cafritsche@comcast.net or 651-261-1301.