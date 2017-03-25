Family Mealtime Challenge
Ethan Bowman, 7, looked as though he was reading a fortune cookie, but he was actually looking over a conversation starter that he took from a jar at Valley Crossing Elementary School. Last week, students took part in the Family Mealtime Challenge, a program that encouraged students to talk and connect with their classmates and family during meals. Students can also use a bingo card to cross off specific challenges like "eat a colorful food."
Principal Lela Olson said the intent is to promote face-to-face communication as well as healthful nutrition.
"It is encouraging quality time, meaning that people sit down and talk with each other at mealtime and make quality food and drink choices."
Bowman and classmates Ayub Barre, 7, and Megan Vance, 8, discussed a conversation topic during lunch. They also brought the strips of paper home to their families and initiated discussions during dinner.