Family Mealtime Challenge

Principal Lela Olson said the intent is to promote face-to-face communication as well as healthful nutrition.

"It is encouraging quality time, meaning that people sit down and talk with each other at mealtime and make quality food and drink choices."

Bowman and classmates Ayub Barre, 7, and Megan Vance, 8, discussed a conversation topic during lunch. They also brought the strips of paper home to their families and initiated discussions during dinner.