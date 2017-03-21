Namburdiri, 10, will take the stage with other students March 22 at St. Catherine University. If she wins, she will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Maintaining grace under pressure is crucial when you're the center of attention in a packed room and trying to spell words like allogamy, schloss or paradigm. Nambudiri is no stranger to the pressure.

"Usually I feel real nervous so I try to think if I've heard the word before and if I haven't I'm probably panicking," she said. "I just try to sound it out."

Determining each word's language of origin is key, she said, since each language has its own spelling rules. To prepare for the regionals, she's studying a list of 1100 words, which are grouped into different linguistic or cultural categories.

"Words from the New World, those are usually spelled the same as they sound," she said.

Nambudiri became spellbound last year when she won third place in her classroom spelling bee. She's happy to be the best speller in her school but knows the Regional Spelling Bee is going to put her up against some tough competitors.

She said it helps to have her parents in the audience.

"When you learn how to spell a word at a spelling bee you never forget it because you're under so much pressure," she said.

The Regional Spelling Bee is sponsored by the Metropolitan Educational Cooperative Service Unit.