"Most of the stuff is more problem solving rather than using complicated formulas," the Lake seventh grader said.

The competition took place March 10-11 at the Crowne Plaza Conference Center in Plymouth. Lake was one of 29 schools whose teams qualified to compete at the state level by winning school and local competitions.

During the Sprint Round, Li had to complete 30 math problems in 40 minutes. For the Target Round, he was given four pairs of problems and had six minutes to complete each pair.

He supplements his math at Lake with a weekly precalculus class the University of Minnesota Talented Youth Program (UMTYMP).

"That's a lot harder than a math course you take in school," he said. "It's pretty accelerated."

Li is studying for the American Mathematics Competition (AMC), which is used to help determine the United States team for the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).