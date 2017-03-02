Search
    Photos: A new era begins with Brookview Elementary

    By William Loeffler Today at 12:46 p.m.
    Brookview Elementary School teachers Julie Haddad and Megan Bauer lead preschoolers in a bear dance Feb. 21 at Eagle Brook Church in Woodbury. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)1 / 5
    Brookview Elementary School teacher Julie Haddad leads next year’s kindergarden class in a bear dance Feb. 21 at Eagle Brook Church in Woodbury. Stillwater School District hosted its Preschool Information Night at the church while the nearby school building is being constructed.(Bulletin photo by William Loeffler) 2 / 5
    Lillian Christenson, 5, (front) dances with her future kindergarten classmates Feb. 21 at Eagle Brook Church in Woodbury. Stillwater School District hosted its Preschool Information Night at the church while the nearby school building is being constructed. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)3 / 5
    Teacher Megan Bauer does a bear dance with preschoolers Lillian Christenson, 4, Brynn Eisenmenger, 5, and Delanie Darwitz, 5 (from left). (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler) 4 / 5
    Brookview Elementary School principal Mark Drommerhausen speaks to parents during Kingergarten Orientation Night. The event was held Feb. 21 at Eagle Brook Church while the nearby school building is prepared for opening in August. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler) 5 / 5

    The new Brookview Elementary School welcomed its first kindergarten class Feb. 21 at Kindergarten Orientation night.

    The new school is still under construction, so preschoolers and their parents met with staff, teachers and principal Mark Drommerhausen. Brookview will open in August for the 2017-18 school year.

    The evening featured silly, serious and social activities, including crafts, dancing, and a reading of Goldilocks and the Three Bears by teacher Julie Haddad. Kids received red T-shirts with “Proud to be a Pony” written on the back. 

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
