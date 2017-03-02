Photos: A new era begins with Brookview Elementary
The new Brookview Elementary School welcomed its first kindergarten class Feb. 21 at Kindergarten Orientation night.
The new school is still under construction, so preschoolers and their parents met with staff, teachers and principal Mark Drommerhausen. Brookview will open in August for the 2017-18 school year.
The evening featured silly, serious and social activities, including crafts, dancing, and a reading of Goldilocks and the Three Bears by teacher Julie Haddad. Kids received red T-shirts with “Proud to be a Pony” written on the back.