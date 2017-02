The Woodbury High School Science Olympiad team (shown) placed second overall at regional competition Feb. 4, and qualified to compete at the state tournament in March. Team members who won one or more medals are seniors Lizzie Ofori-Amanfo, Daniel Luick, Drew Bennett, Jacinta Rivera, Kamal Suleiman, Felix Oh and Jeremy Yeung; juniors Anna Hildebrandt, Kate Philips and Collin Invie; and sophomores David Li and Seth Thao. (Submitted photo)