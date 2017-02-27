021517.SCH.WB.Brookview-2 2x3.jpg

Kindergarten teachers (from left) Julie Haddad, Megan Bauer and Kelly Feldkamp inspect their prospective classrooms.

021517.SCH.WB.Brookview-3 3x3.jpg

Staff members who will be working at Brookview Elementary in the fall stop for a group photo during their recent tour.

Stillwater Area School District 834

Teachers, staff tour new Brookview Elementary

Teachers and support staff who will be working at Brookview Elementary School next year inspected classrooms, cafeteria and gymnasium at the construction site, 11179 Brookview Road in Woodbury. The new school will serve families from Valley Crossing Community School and help relieve overcrowding at Afton-Lakeland and Lake Elmo elementary schools. The new school will be divided into three learning pods — one for preK-1, another for grades 2-3, and the last for 4-5. Each pod will feature individual classrooms that open up to a common flexible learning space, according to the school's website.

East Ridge High School

Speech team, individuals win at two tournaments

The East Ridge High School speech team competed at two tournaments in early February with wins in both the varsity and novice divisions.

The two-day Marshall Speech Spectacular included teams from five states. East Ridge had three varsity champions — senior Kevin Bi in extemporaneous speaking, senior Maggie Eckberg in original oratory and junior Tre' Edgerton in program oral interpretation. The team had four novice champions — freshman Sammy Trevis in creative expression, freshman Michael May in discussion, freshman Sam Padmanabhan in extemporaneous speaking and sophomore Gabby Franus in humorous.

The team placed fourth overall in team sweepstakes, had a total of 11 varsity finalists, 19 varsity semifinalists, 26 varsity quarterfinalists, 10 novice finalists and 18 novice semifinalists.

At the Apple Valley Minneapple Tournament, varsity students who place in the top three and novice students who win their division receive a Marble Apple. This year East Ridge took home a team record seven apples. In the varsity division, East Ridge had two tournament champions, senior Quintin Walker in creative expression and junior Tony May in storytelling. Additional Apple winners were senior Kevin Bi, who placed second in extemporaneous speaking; junior Alex Yang, third in great speeches; junior Tre' Edgerton, second in humorous; and senior Maggie Eckberg, second in original oratory.

In the novice division, freshman Elisabeth Storm won an Apple by placing first in storytelling. Her teammate sophomore Meghan Roeser placed fourth in storytelling. Freshman Sammy Trevis finished third in creative expression, freshman Michael May finished sixth in discussion, and freshman John Budinger placed third in original oratory.

East Ridge placed fifth overall in team sweepstakes and took home their first ever team Apple.

Both events were bid tournaments for the National Individual Events Tournaments of Champions, meaning students have an opportunity to qualify for a national tournament in May. East Ridge qualifiers include Edgerton and Walker in humorous, Eckberg in drama, Edgerton and Ian Loretz and May and Ruth Erikstrup in duo, and Eckberg, Bi and Alicia Zhang in original oratory.

St. Croix Preparatory Academy

Heart of the Arts gala is Feb. 18

St. Croix Preparatory Academy in Stillwater is holding its annual winter fundraiser, Heart of the Arts, from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at JX Event Venue in downtown Stillwater.

The event is designed for adults to socialize and raise funds for the school's arts department. Activities will include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and wine pull, hors d'oeuvres, wine tasting, craft beer and a cash bar.

Admission is $45 per person or $800 for a VIP table. Raffle tickets are $20 and may be purchased at school. For details, visit www.bidpal.net/HOTA17.

East Ridge High School

Coaches vs. Cancer benefit

Coaches vs. Cancer will provide halftime entertainment at the Tuesday, Feb. 21, game between East Ridge and Woodbury at East Ridge High School in Woodbury. The pep band will provide the music and there will be games, prizes, concessions and giveaways. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Liberty Classical Academy

PreK-12 open house, tour

Liberty Classical Academy, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, invites families to an open house and information session at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. An all-access tour is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Preregistration is requested. For details, contact admissions director Nghi Anderson at 651-772-2777 or admissions@libertyclassicalacademy.org.

Registration for new families for the 2017-18 school year begins March 1.

District 833

Daddy/Daughter dance is March 25

The 13th-annual Daddy/Daughter Dance will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Park High School, Cottage Grove.

Designed for elementary-age girls and an adult father, grandfather, brother or uncle, the dance will include a variety of activities including coloring, tattoos, crafts, snacks and visits from costumed princesses.

The cost is $30 per couple and $6 for each additional child. To purchase tickets, visit www.cecool, Activity No. DD55501.

District 833

Family superhero training camp

The "Incredible Family Superhero Training Camp" will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lake Middle School in Woodbury.

Families will play Blacklight Dodgeball, Crazy Photo Ops, Vingo and other gym games. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero or come disguised. The cost is $5 per person; Activity No. YE250551.

District 833

Host families sought

The World Heritage Student Exchange Program is seeking local host families for high school boys and girls for the 2017-18 academic year. Couples, single parents and families with or without children in the home are all encouraged to apply.

For details, contact Courtney Wade, regional coordinator, at 866-939-4111 or email Courtney@world-heritage.org.

Math and Science Academy

Students listed to first semester honor rolls

The Math and Science Academy in Woodbury have announced Semester 1 honor rolls for the 2016-17 school year.

Those listed on the distinguished honor roll achieved a 4.0 grade point average.

• Sixth grade — Kenneth Chen, Sara Findlay, Greta Hansen, Srinath Hariharan, Lynne Inouye, Dylan Kerr, Braedon Krisko, Elizabeth Long, Shaunak Manjure, Kaylee Schmidt, Ella Walters, Nadia Wang and Nathan Wille.

• Seventh grade — Grace Johnson, Danielle Koperski, Jelena Lee, Atharva Mulay, Grace Nhan, Faiza Shabibi and Megan Zlimen.

• Eighth grade — Olivia Boudjouk, Anita Chetty, James Cho, Karishma Devgun, Karina Dovgodko, Rachel Erickson, Kendra Flanagan, Shivani Kolla, William Krisko, Isabelle Lee, Rachel Luchsinger, Abigail Musherure and Tracy Yang.

• Ninth grade — Heba Abuad, Noah Connors, Keagan Eng, Jacob Heinrich, Shannon Koperski, Lauren Paulson, Darin Phlork, Breanne Pundsack and Gabriella Townsend.

• 10th grade — Emma Eke, Nicolas Grendeen Strehlow, Walter Heyne-Minehart, Sydney James, Kerstin Kisowski, Samantha Webster and Katherine Yapp.

• 11th grade — Aric Brodie, Julie Du, Callianne Jones, Emma Jones, Jonathan Krueger, Roger Nhan, Jack Osborne and Allyssa Roeker.

• 12th grade — Noah Adams, Elsa Bardwell, Emma Connors, Kavya Devgun, Yuyi Guan, Eric Johnson, Samantha Mehta, Yukino Nakamura, Melissa Nightingale, Grace Nixon, Magnus Opland and Skylar Wolfe.

Students named to the high honor roll achieved a grade point average between 3.450 and 3.999.

• Sixth grade — Adam Acs, Alexandra Albert, Maanavi Bhangi, Lauren Britten, Roman Cassells, Greta Chabot, Brendan Collins, Clark Decaire, Elliana Fair, Ava Griffin, Luke Grotewold, Sumana Gudupudi, Vardaan Gupta, Marie Klinzing, Abby Krueger, Claire Lammer, Allen Lathrop, Miles Mattes, Jourdon Moua, Isabella Mozzar, Karen Nakamura, Noah Otto, Aria Peng, Thomas Prestine, Allyson Schulze, Madison Stoltman, Shannon Sykes, Julia Tamondong, Quynh Tonnu, Anika Tripathi, Annise West, Jadyn Wold, Akua Yeboah, Owen Zeller and Logan Ziemer.

• Seventh grade — Amina Abdiaziz, Madeline Abebrese, Paula Akakpo, Mohammad Akmal, Gabriella Caldwell, Ava Chabot, Jasmine Chrisler, Maya Crandall, Maya Dalal, Riley Diekmann, Joey Dittrick, Ava Farrell, Elise Fleischhacker, Akshaya Ganeshkumar, Elija Griffin, Catriona Hertel, Alyssa Jacobs, Pranav Jain, Riley Kane, Tomas Kozdroj, Yehoshea Lee, Logan Munson, Daniel Musherure, Chloe Nelson, Ila Nimerfro, Aidan Opland, Lauren Patchett, Elijah Paulson, Patrick Phelan, McKayla Pierce, Evagelia Pothos, Srinivasan Ramu, Rowan Raverty, Brady Sahr, Millena Samson, Ethan Semler, Rikhil Seshadri, Asher Smith, Matthew Sorensen, Lily Stout, Alayna Tan, Connor Tatarka, Eman Tuku, Starla Wagner, Benjamin Yang and Caleb Yosef.

• Eighth grade — Ooshna Akmal, Papa Appiah-Kyeremeh, Kavita Bhola, Ryan Bohn, John Britten, Keegan Casey, Sriprada Chavali, Caelan Collins, Blaine Damte, Sania Data, Norah Decker, Lan Do, Salmah Elmasry, Hannah Everett-Wiggins, Lisa Greyling, Ella Grundeen Strehlow, Malvika Gupta, Abigail Hassan, Eli Henke, Raymond Huntley, Cody Jager, Gabrielle Jensen, Lucia Johnson, Anthony Kamel, Esha Katare, Asher Kelly, Ashley Kim, Susan Khanpour, Sungchae Kim, Lana Koam, Sanketh Kodimala, Theodore Kroells, Nandana Kulasekhar, Abigail Lozano, Jerico Manalo, Hank Miller, Jon Osorio, Jacob Powers, Omar Rabeaa, Ryan Stone, Tobiloba Taiwo, Ojaswini Thodupunoori, Nkaujliamtshuj Vang, Nicholas Vicari, Kate Westerman, Tierney Wolfgram, Elizabeth Woolley, Joey Wu and Samuel Wurdemann.

• Ninth grade — Jordan Adams, Harris Anderson, Maren Anderson, Christopher Atherton, Ginny Bissen, Sophia Bollin, Tuujii Burka, Lily Dempsey, Charles Eng, Benjamin Haland, Jagar Hanson, Ashley Jensen, Anna Johnson, Abdul Khan, Ryan Klonez, Nupur Kumar, Grace Ledvina, Annalissa Lee, Tomina Lee, Jessica Macha, William Mattes, Margo Maxwell, Alexander Meyer, Thomas Nelson, Mattie Nunn, Marlan Proctor, Aala Rashid, Gwen Riley, Steven Steury, Lily Swanson, Nathan Szondy, Zachary Szondy, Yasmin Tuku, adisesh Viruru, Kiragu Waititu and Elliot Woolley.

• 10th grade — Faith Bonneson, Megan Dalldorf, Hannah Frazer, Mattea Gheorghe, Evelyn Harrison, Loko Hussein, Joshua Jacobs, Manzi Kadoma, Arnav Khandelwal, Kevin La Casse, Cindy Leewood, Anna Li, Isabella Musherure, Erik Nelson, Samuel Place, William Schulze, Aleena Stevens, Delaney Tatarka, Amanda Williams and Naomi Yosef.

• 11th grade — Georganne Abrahamson, Claire Anderson, David Atherton, Simran Chandak, Rebekah Chicone, Nahum Damte, Charles Dempsey, Ryan Greyling, Matthew Gruber, Madchen Heiden, Mandy Johnson, Jackson Kwanouskos, Sahar Khanpour, Caroline Kilroy, Trevor Kroells, Vincent Ledvina, Linda Li, Cherseng Lor, Elena Lozano, Kiana Maxwell, Jules Mockovak, Elise Patchett, Tony Phu, Charlotta Prestine, Juliana Pundsack, Katherine Ray, Erin Riley, Hans Swanson and Anna Wong.

• 12th grade — Taylor Anderson, Elizabeth Cho, Julia Clark, Abbigail Diekmann, Kailee Ervin, Meegan Frank, Siddharth Godavarti, Megan Gryzwa, Eleanor Haland, Kowe Kadoma, Morgan La Casse, Miya Lorentz, Andrea Ma, Thomas Nelson, Joseph Place, Maxwell Rowland, Samuel Schroeder, Nathan Skeie, Brian Smith, Samantha Sward, Victoria Szondy, Kyle Tamondong and Anna Terzian.

The following students were named to the honor roll for achieving a grade point average between 2.95 and 3.449.

• Sixth grade — Vienna Chang, Christopher Du, Danyal Falsafi, Kieran Farrell, Elizabeth Fiorentino, Dhairya Gupta, Dureti Hussein, Daniel Jensen, Colin Jones, Jack LaBille, Isabelle Lee, Wisdom Nunn, Ali Ouakhchachi, Andy Phu, Ryan Ransom, Victoria Trinh, Kayla Wrobleski and Irene You.

• Seventh grade — Eva Ballard, Luke Bartle, Ashish Domnic, Ayanda Dewa, Ayman Elhassan, Faith Fogarty, Dylan Goff, Essey Goitom, Eli Harrison, Esteli Huynh, Ryder James, Neha Karthikeyan, Michael Lewis, Matthew Mogck, Zoie Ogbodo, Enis Rashid, Grace Riley, Annika Rolig, Adam Shabaneh, Broderick Urbanz and Cisliams Vang.

• Eighth grade — Arianna Cunningham, Nijah Davis, Daria Fleischhacker, Siben Isiaka, Rohit Kumra, Hannah Lorentz, Miranda Miller, Rylan Miller, Austin Murphy, Bennett Nunn, Erin Powell, Khoa Ton That, Ella Walters, Jack Walzer, Tukiko Williams, Hayden Wittwer and Alexander Wold.

• Ninth grade — Addison Abrahamson, Aaron Benck, Matthew Curtice, Kaden Demer, John Featherstone, Shubh Gupta, Benjamin Karel, Sean McManus, Benjamin Moua, Ioannis Pothos, Lance Pye and Emily Wong.

• 10th grade — Maxwell Barnaby, Jacob Belz, Francis Bisbal, Thandiwe Dewa, Ahmad Elhassan, Jessica Koren, Florian Kraft, Alexander Miller, Joao Reed, Paula Resendiz, Faviola Santos-Negroni, David Smith and Lucas Ziemer

• 11th grade — John Ballard, Emily Boehm, Benjamin Cimperman, Chloe Elles, Zachary Jacoby, Zachary Meras, Jordan Parsons, Alejandro Ricart, Evelline Samson, Hannah Stout and Jake Thomas

• 12th grade — Stephen Beying, Ishan Chakravarty, Lengiso Hussein, Jacob Jensen, Aaron Koren, Chuezeng Lor, Asia Lorentz, Margaret Mullenbach-McDonough, Seryozha Mzenga, Azeezat Oluwa and Kenneth Wiemann.