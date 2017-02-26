Red Rock Elementary news scores a big 'get'

"I love football," said Scheller, 11. "I"ve always thought she was an inspiration for being a sports reporter or a news anchor."

Mitchell accepted the invitation after she saw a message Scheller had left for her on Facebook.

Working from a script, Scheller and Kelly asked Mitchell about last week's Super Bowl victory by the New England Patriots.

"Dawn, what was it like to be at the Super Bowl witnessing football history?" Scheller asked.

Mitchell said she was thrilled because she grew up in Boston and is a Patriots fan. She couldn't let her feelings show, however, because journalists can't pick a side.

She told the students to be true to themselves and not let anyone discourage them from pursuing their dreams.

"If it's in your heart and you really want to do it, don't let anybody stop you," she said.

The three also discussed the injury status of Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Super Bowl 52, which will be played in Minneapolis next year.

The news teams are supervised by Red Rock media specialist Carla Larsen and fifth-grade teacher Nancy Krenner.