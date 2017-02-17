Crosswinds School holds meeting on its future

The school has fallen under scrutiny by state officials who've grown concerned with the school's management in recent weeks.

The Perpich Center for the Arts, which is located in Golden Valley, took over the Woodbury middle school in 2014 after the East Metro Integration District decided it would no longer operate the school.

A Legislative audit released last month cited several problems with how school leaders and administrators managed its $11 million budget.

Auditors found issues concerning payroll records, bookkeeping and financial accountability board. The report also noted that Perpich risked nearly $500,000 when it failed to submit financial information about Crosswinds to the state's education office.

Both schools have seen a sharp decrease in enrollment and test scores as a result, according to the audit.

The Feb. 23 meeting will be open to the public. School leaders will take public comment on possible alternatives for the school's operation.