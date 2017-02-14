Young broadcasters deliver the news

The segment included birthday and half-birthday announcements, the weather and the awarding of the Golden Dustpan for cleanest classroom. For their Talking Books segment, Amberson and Spencer reviewed "Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH."

The kids work under the supervision of media specialist Bay Shock and reading specialist Peggy Rollins. Other fifth-graders rotate into the crew each month.

Preparation is the key to doing a good show, Spencer said.

"The transitions are the hardest part," Kleinheinz, said.

"It's pretty easy unless you drop the cue cards," Casner said.