Opponents argue Stillwater school closures were illegal

Frederic "Fritz" Knaak, attorney for the parent opposition group 834 VOICE, which is short for Voters Invested in Our Children's Education, told the three-judge panel Jan. 24 that district leaders did not present the substantial evidence required by state law that the school closings were necessary and practical.

Stillwater school officials have said they need to close Marine, Withrow and Oak Park elementary schools so they can use limited resources more efficiently and equitably. Opponents argue that the closures will devastate their communities and will not save the $1.2 million school leaders project.

Shortly after the board's March 2016 vote to close the schools, 834 VOICE asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to review the decision to make sure the board followed the law. The group also filed a lawsuit against district leaders that alleges the public wasn't properly involved in the process and the decision was affected by conflicts of interest.

At the appellate hearing Jan. 24, Peter Mikhail, the district's attorney, said school leaders considered a lot of evidence before making their decision. Mikhail noted that school boards sometimes make unpopular decisions for the good of the entire district and the court should only decide if the board's action was legal.

The school closures, a key piece of Stillwater Superintendent Denise Pontrelli's Building Opportunities to Learn and Discover, or BOLD plan, has divided the Stillwater district. The school closures were the main topic in the November election to fill three seats on the school board.

BOLD opponents won two seats on the board, but they were unable to pick up the three that they needed to reverse the decision.That means a divided school board will have to move the district forward as the legal challenges to the BOLD plan move through the courts.

The three-judge panel will review the evidence submitted before making a ruling in the coming months.