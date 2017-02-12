The spirit moves them to dance

New Life Academy in Woodbury concluded its annual Spirit Week Friday with a Decade Dance in the school gym. Each grade spent a month choreographing dance numbers from a specific decade, including the 2000s (seniors), 1990s (juniors) and freshmen (1950s). Sophomores paid tribute to the boogie-down 1970s and sported some groovy, very Brady clothing to match. They included Ann Raihala, back left, and Siri Nicol, front left, Olivia Thomas, Anna Bettmann and Abi Bryant. (Bulletin photo by William Loeffler)