Woodbury word girl makes Red Rock proud

She’s a student at Red Rock Elementary School, where the WordMasters Challenge is taught three times a year.

“Basically you have these words people don’t use very often,” Vlcek said. “You go with a group of people and study them.”

At each WordMasters session, the class learns 25 new words and discusses their meaning with third-grade teacher Tammy Yourczek. Then comes a multiple-choice test, which requires them to complete 20 analogies.

A sample question: “person” is to “slender” as “road” is to a: narrow b: dark c. crumbling d. wide or e. curved.

“They have to know the relationships between the words,” Yourczek said. “They have to know the forms of the words.”

Vlcek got 20 out of 20 on December’s test. And she did so in the tricky Gold Division.

“The Gold Division is suitable for students who have clearly superior language abilities such as those in gifted and talented programs,” according to the WordMasters website.

It’s not always obvious which of the five multiple choices are correct, Yourczek said. Some questions are almost right.

It’s hard to put one over on this kid. She knows that an onomatopoeia is not a big, green, long nosed creature in a Dr. Seuss book — it’s a word that sounds like the thing it describes. Mention a lion in a jungle, and she’ll remind you that lions actually make their homes in a savannah. She speaks in short, breathless bursts about her love of books.

“When I was little I would go and pull a book off of our library bookshelf and I would walk over to mom and dad and say, ‘Read! Read!’” she said.

Racking up one of only nine perfect scores in the country is no mean feat, WordMaster president Lisa Kennedy said.

“This was a hard test,” Kennedy said. “I would say that she was one of nine in over 5,000 students in her division.

“The advantage of using analogies is not only are the students being exposed to challenging vocabulary, but they’re having to use critical thinking and reading skills to solve analogies.”

Vlcek, who also won a WordMasters Challenge last year, lives in Woodbury with her parents Catherine and James and sister Sara, 6.

“My mother literally has to separate me from my books to do other things,” she said.