Raming is coming to the school district from Thrivent Financial in Minneapolis, where she was director of workforce relations. She has more than 25 years in human resources experience and a legal background in labor relations.

"Renee's enthusiasm and excitement for joining the educational community to help students and staff members is commendable," Superintendent Keith Jacobus said. "Her extensive experience in the field of Human Resources, coupled with her legal background in labor relations will make her an outstanding member of our team. I am excited to have Renee join us in our journey to help every student and staff member in our school district thrive."

Raming replaces Denise Griffith, who is retiring.