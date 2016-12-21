Globe and MN School of Business to close next year

Globe, which is headquartered in Woodbury and shares a common owner with MSB, said Tuesday that they have begun implementing a plan allowing current students to finish their degrees at other institutions.

The decision to shutter the for-profit schools comes after the U.S. Department of Education decided to sever the schools' access to federal student aid earlier this month.

In denying the schools access to federal student aid, such as loans and grants, school officials said regulators have made it nearly impossible to continue operating.

Through an agreement with other intuitions, students may be able to transfer their existing credits or finish their degrees in what is called an articulation agreement.

Minnesota nursing students, for example, will have the option to complete their degree at Concordia University in St. Paul.

On their websites, the schools listed more than a dozen higher education institutions in Minnesota that have agreed to work with transferring students.

Schools in South Dakota and Wisconsin will continue operating until the end of the year. Students in those states will have the option to complete their degrees online with Broadview University, which is based in Utah.

Campuses in Minnesota will remain open through the end of January to help students transition to other schools.

Students who do not use federal aid to pay tuition may also be able to finish their programs this winter or spring online at MSB.

In a statement Tuesday, the schools said they also plan to appeal the education department’s decision.

The department’s decision was based on Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson’s recent lawsuit against the schools. A Hennepin County District Court found the schools had fraudulently misled students about their criminal justice program, as well as students' ability to transfer their credits to other intuitions.

Graduates realized the program failed to meet requirements allowing them to become police and probation officers in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Office of Higher Education began the process of revoking the schools' ability to operate following the court's ruling in September.

Still, school officials have criticized state and federal agencies for what it calls “blanket actions” across all of its schools.

“While the Attorney General may celebrate the closure of the schools, many others will not,” said spokeswoman Cassie Hartman in a statement Tuesday. “This holiday season will not be so happy for the thousands of students forced to complete their programs elsewhere, the hundreds of employees losing their jobs or the communities that depend on a skilled workforce.”

The schools employ about 550 people and currently enroll 4,221 students, Hartman told the Bulletin earlier this month.

The schools operate nearly 20 locations across the Midwest.