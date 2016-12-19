Search
    Ten Lake Middle students perform in state honor choir

    By William Loeffler Today at 1:38 p.m.

    Woodbury

    Lake Middle School was well-represented at a Nov. 19 concert by the American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota (ACDA-MN) seventh and eighth grade boys' or girls' honor choir. Ten students were selected after passing a blind audition process that drew more than 730 hopefuls from across the state. They included Drew Ball, Winston Perryman, Ryan Roche, Erik Hearing (Back Row) and Elissa Frankel, Allison Benjamin, Alexa Sandberg, Sydney Bramel, Min Seo Kim and Erik Rasmussen (Front row). Part of the concert, which was held at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, was conducted by Lake Middle School Choral Director Gillian Teoh-Berbee. (Submitted photo)

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
