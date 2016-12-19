Ten Lake Middle students perform in state honor choir

Lake Middle School was well-represented at a Nov. 19 concert by the American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota (ACDA-MN) seventh and eighth grade boys' or girls' honor choir. Ten students were selected after passing a blind audition process that drew more than 730 hopefuls from across the state. They included Drew Ball, Winston Perryman, Ryan Roche, Erik Hearing (Back Row) and Elissa Frankel, Allison Benjamin, Alexa Sandberg, Sydney Bramel, Min Seo Kim and Erik Rasmussen (Front row). Part of the concert, which was held at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, was conducted by Lake Middle School Choral Director Gillian Teoh-Berbee. (Submitted photo)